Hendricks County investigating death of 11-year-old girl in Stilesville

STILESVILLE — Officials in Hendricks County are investigating following the death of an 11-year-old girl on Saturday.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 6000 block of W. US 40 at around 1:30 a.m.

The girl was pronounced deceased at the scene following lifesaving efforts.

The victim's father and stepmother have been arrested for the preliminary charge of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story, and WRTV will continue to update as more information becomes available.

___