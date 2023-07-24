Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Hendricks County police asking for help in homicide investigation

Hendricks Sheriff.jpg
Hendricks County Sheriff's Office
Hendricks Sheriff.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:06:00-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Hendricks County investigators are seeking the public's help in solving who killed Rebecca Maners earlier this month.

According to police Rebecca Maners, 62, of Clayton died by homicide on Friday, July 14.

As part of the investigation, investigators are hoping to speak with a person who gave another person a ride that night in Belleville.

The person police want to speak to was driving a white full-sized pickup truck and gave the person a ride westbound.

If you are the driver of the white pickup truck or know who the driver of the white pickup truck is, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sam Chandler directly at 317-745-4033.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE