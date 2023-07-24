Hendricks County police asking for help in homicide investigation

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Hendricks County investigators are seeking the public's help in solving who killed Rebecca Maners earlier this month.

According to police Rebecca Maners, 62, of Clayton died by homicide on Friday, July 14.

As part of the investigation, investigators are hoping to speak with a person who gave another person a ride that night in Belleville.

The person police want to speak to was driving a white full-sized pickup truck and gave the person a ride westbound.

If you are the driver of the white pickup truck or know who the driver of the white pickup truck is, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sam Chandler directly at 317-745-4033.