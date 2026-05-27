Hendricks County theft suspect in critical condition after fleeing police

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man wanted for theft in Hendricks County is in critical condition after fleeing from police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, at approximately 2:10 a.m., a trooper pulled over 53-year-old David Potts near the intersection of Holt Road and Oliver Avenue for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the trooper learned Potts was wanted on an arrest warrant for theft in Hendricks County. The trooper attempted to take Potts, into custody, but he fled on foot.

The trooper chased after Potts and then tased Potts, who fell to the ground. The trooper tried to take Potts into custody, but he was unresponsive.

EMS was called to the scene, and Potts was given CPR, and an AED was used.

Potts was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.