Herron-Riverside High School student taken into custody after bringing firearm on school grounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A student has been taken into custody after bringing a firearm to Herron-Riverside High School on Thursday.

According to school officials, the school followed safety protocols and law enforcement was brought in immediately.

Students remained safely in classrooms while a search was conducted. The weapon was found without incident and the student who was carrying it was taken into police custody.

School officials say families were notified that they could pick up their student or allow them to remain on campus for the rest of the afternoon.