High-speed chase ends with arrest of unlicensed driver in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A man with no valid driver's license was arrested late Saturday night in Lake County after fleeing police, hitting speeds of 130 mph on eastbound I-94.

According to state police, at approximately 12:05 a.m., a trooper with ISP was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 94 near the Burns Harbor exit when a Mercedes SUV, driven by 33-year-old Joshua Centeno of Chicago, was observed traveling 90 miles per hour.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and Centeno brought his vehicle to a complete stop, but then fled into an active construction zone, where workers were present. Right before he left the construction zone, one of the Mercedes tires blew out.

Centeno then fled on foot but was quickly caught with the assistance of a Michigan City Police Department K9.

Police say the K9 bit him, and he injured his knee while fleeing. Centeno was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police searched his vehicle and found marijuana, and further investigation revealed Centeno had no valid driver's license and was wanted on an active felony warrant out of Lake County for possessing cocaine and false identity statements.

Centeno was taken to Porter County Jail, where he was preliminarily charged with the following:

