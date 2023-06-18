Hit and run crash leaves 13-year-old boy in critical condition, police seeking public’s help locating suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck while riding his bicycle Saturday night.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of State Road 109 in Wilkinson on reports of a juvenile struck by a car at 10 p.m.

Police say a passerby observed a child laying on the ground next to a bicycle and called 911. It is unknown how long the child was there before the witness located him.

The 13-year-old male had his eyes open but was unable to speak. He was transported by air to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person and vehicle who struck the boy.

Police say the suspect vehicle may have damage to the front, right and passenger side.

Anyone with information should contact detectives with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199.

If anyone living on State Road 109 between State Road 234 and the Dollar General in Wilkinson has security footage from 9:40 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, contact detectives.