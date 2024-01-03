Watch Now
Home invasion leads to one dead in east side Indy shooting

WRTV
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jan 02, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS— One person is dead after a home invasion lead to a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3700 Marseille Rd.

Upon arrival, police located a person suffering from gunshot injuries. The person was said to be in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

According to IMPD, preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred after a suspect invaded the home.

The homeowner allegedly shot the suspect who was found dead on the couch.

The homeowner has been taken into custody for questioning.

The incident is still under investigation.

