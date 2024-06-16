Homicide investigation underway after battery victim dies months later

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a victim died months after a battery incident on Indy's northwest side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on January 23, officers responded to an area hospital on a report of a person battered.

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with trauma injuries.

Further investigation revealed the incident took place in the 4900 block of Media Drive.

IMPD detectives responded and identified the alleged suspect as 53-year-old William Spann Jr.

On Sunday, June 16, the victim died. Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the case a homicide.

Spann Jr. was initially arrested for domestic battery, resulting in serious bodily injury. This case has now been turned over to homicide detectives. Spann Jr. remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Katie Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Katie.Gourley@indy.gov.