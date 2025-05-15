Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4500 block of Jamestown Ct. for a death investigation around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide investigators have been called to the location to gather further evidence and piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

IMPD said a person has been detained in connection with the investigation, although no additional details about this individual have been released.