Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near White River

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found near the White River Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of North White River Parkway West Drive around 11:30 a.m. and found the man with undisclosed trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail andrew.mckalips@indy.gov.