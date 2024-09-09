Watch Now
Woman found dead near wooded area on southeast side, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation has started after a woman was found dead outside a home on the city's southeast side this afternoon.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 1900 block of Earhart Street on a report of a dead person. They found a woman in the 1800 block of Wagner Street.

Due to the nature of the incident, the officers called to the IMPD Homicide unit to the area.

The woman found dead was reported missing earlier in the day, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story.

