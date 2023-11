INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on the far east side early Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 10000 block of Greenbrook Trail around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

A man was taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit’s Office or Crime Stoppers.