Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Hendricks County home

BELLEVILLE — Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide near Belleville on Friday.

According to the office, deputies were contacted to respond to a death investigation in the 2100 block of East County Road 600S in the Belleville area.

At this location, officials said deputies found a deceased female inside the residence, who was identified as Rebecca Maners, 62, of Clayton.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office and the Hendricks County Coroner are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen something unusual in the area prior to the time officers responded is urged to contact Sergeant Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Investigations division at 317.745.9354. Please reference case number 23-6272. ###