Homicide investigation underway on southwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a homicide on the south west side of Indianapolis.

According to the department, on Monday around 4 p.m. officers received multiple calls referencing a person shot at 3242 Collier Street..

When officers arrived, they found and adult male inside the home with trauma injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD is canvassing the area and hoping to speak with witnesses of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD homicide unit at 317-327-3475.

Police said they will be at the scene for "quite some time" as they investigate.