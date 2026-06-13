Homicide investigators go to shooting southeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Homicide detectives were investigating after a person died Friday night at a hospital, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot just before 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South State Avenue. That's in a residential area with one convenience store southeast of downtown, just north of East Minnesota Street.

It was not immediately clear from IMPD whether the area was safe, whether a suspect is being sought, or what may have led to the shooting. Also, no information was provided on the person who was fatally shot.

A media notification from Sgt. Christopher Higgins wrote, "An update will be provided at a later time."