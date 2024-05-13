"How fast was I going?": Driver arrested after going 122 mph on 38th Street, a 45 mph zone

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver was arrested over the weekend after IMPD officers tracked him going 122 mph in a Tesla on an Indianapolis road.

According to court documents, Bryan Richardson was clocked going 122 mph by IMPD Detective Randy Weitzel near the intersection of W. 38th Street and White River Parkway West Drive. The marked speed limit in this area is 45 mph.

Court documents allege, when Weitzel pulled Richardson over, Richardson smiled and asked "how fast was I going?".

Another vehicle on the roadway, observed by the officer going at a high rate of speed was a green Dodge Charger. According to court documents, the detective was unable to clock the speed of that car in order to preserve the speed measurement read of the Tesla.

Richardson told the detective the driver of the Charger was attempting to "hit me", but was not sure why.

Richardson was booked in the Marion County Detention Center for Reckless Driving.

