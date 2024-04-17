Howard County corrections officer arrested for having sex with an inmate

HOWARD COUNTY — A Howard County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly having sex with an inmate.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Terrion Henderson had been an employee of the office for nine months.

Authorities began an internal investigation after receiving a complaint that Henderson had sex with an inmate.

The HCSO says the inmate was released on March 17 after she was sentenced to work release. Henderson told the inmate he would “love to get to know her” and asked for her phone number.

The two allegedly began talking through Snapchat because messages are automatically deleted and the HCSO can check the inmate’s phone.

“Just to be on the good side lol,” one of the messages from Henderson to the inmate read.

According to HCSO, surveillance video shows Henderson leaving the office in a white Chevrolet Malibu at 2:07 p.m. on April 1. About an hour later, the car came back and picked the inmate up.

During an investigation, the inmate told detectives Henderson drove her to her job and took off her community corrections bracelet. Data shows the bracelet stayed at her work from 3:20 p.m. until 8:24 p.m.

During that time, the inmate says Henderson drove her to his home in Peru where they had sex, consumed alcohol and drugs. She turned herself in the next day for violating her work release contract.

The inmate was charged with escape, HCSO says.

Detectives say when they questioned Henderson about the incident, he “changed his story multiple times and initially denied any of the allegations made by the inmate.” However, he eventually admitted to the allegations.

Henderson was arrested and faces the following charges:

