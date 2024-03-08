Human remains found by hiker in Monroe County, sheriff's office investigating

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after the discovery of human skeletal remains.

According to the office, the remains were found by a hiker in a wooded area near the Monroe County Airport.

Monroe County Sheriff's Detectives, Monroe County Coroner's Office and an anthropology team from the University of Indianapolis are working to identify the individual.

Based on evidence identified by detectives, foul play is not believed to be involved, but investigators are reviewing missing persons reports from the past year.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (812) 349-2727.