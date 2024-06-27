Husband arrested after allegedly murdering wife in Madison County cemetery

MADISON COUNTY — An Anderson man has been arrested and faces a murder charge after he allegedly killed his wife inside a car at a cemetery in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Forrestville Cemetery in Summitville for a reported suspicious vehicle.

Deputies located a dark colored SUV in the cemetery and located two people unresponsive inside the car.

One of those people, Michela Hinson, 47, was determined to be dead in the driver's seat of the car with multiple gunshot wounds. The other person, who WRTV will not name as they face formal charges, was eventually responsive and taken into custody for a preliminary charge of murder.

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigators are still looking into what happened before their arrival.

