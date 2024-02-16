Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside their Richmond home

RICHMOND — A husband and wife have died after being found shot inside their Richmond home on Thursday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of S. 6th St. in Richmond for a report of two people down inside a home. When they arrived, officers found two people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The couple was identified as 62-year-old Carl Mullen and 48-year-old Laura Mullen.

Their cause of deaths are pending autopsy results in Ohio.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Any information regarding the shooting is asked to call 765-983-7247 or email rpdcrimetip@richmondindiana.gov.