I-465 NB closed Monday morning on west side after deadly shooting, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 465 left one person dead and another injured Monday morning on the city's west side, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers with the Speedway Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Perrine said police found two people inside the vehicle who were seriously injured and one victim was "unresponsive and unconscious."

Perrine said both adults in the vehicle had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

"Right now, we're investigating this as an interstate shooting," Perrine said.

Medics pronounced one person in the vehicle dead, while another was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not provided.

As of 6:20 a.m., the northbound lanes of I-465 will be closed for at least two hours while police investigate.

Anyone who drove through the area around 3:15-3:30 a.m. and might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Indiana State Police, Perrine said.

This story will be updated.