'I am shooting on sight': Southport man arrested for threatening illegal immigrants on TikTok

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a Southport man following a series of threats posted on the social media platform TikTok, targeting the immigrant community.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Preston Pickett made threats intending to "torture and kill" immigrants on January 20, 2025.

An investigation began when TikTok's emergency unit alerted the FBI’s Exigent Threat Research and Analysis Crisis Team (EXTRACT) about Pickett's posts.

The following threats made by Pickett, reported on January 12 and January 14, were transcribed and provided by TikTok in their report:

“Come J 20 I will shoot on sight I don’t check IDs so you all are illegal to me.”

“I say you all are illegal and I am shooting on sight.”

“I don’t check ID you all are illegal on my land and I am ready for hunting season on you terrorists.”

“I will have my kills on first day trump takes office.”

“I will be famous for killing the most illegals in one day.”

“On January 20 I will start exercising my 2nd amendment on all illegals and imposters.”

“I will kill many illegals on January 20.”

“I will be famous for killing the most illegals in one day.”

“Not here we the people will kill all you monkeys.”

According to the affidavit, TikTok linked subscriber information to Pickett and police were able to confirm his identity with an IP address. Further investigation linked a history of calls to police made from Pickett's residence.

The affidavit further revealed Pickett's phone number was tied to a November 13 call, where an anonymous male made a threat stating he would use an AR15 to shoot employees as they walked to their vehicles, as well as a March 25 call where Pickett said he was going to shoot up a Florida car wash.

When police made contact with Pickett at his Southport residence, he reportedly came out of the home screaming that police were complicit with keeping illegals in the country. He also said that his posts were freedom of speech.

After a search warrant of the residence was granted, police confiscated his phone and two long guns.

Pickett was arrested for intimidation, a level 5 felony, and transported to the CJC.