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IAA: Passenger detained after disturbance on United flight out of Indianapolis

United Airlines Pilots
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020.
United Airlines Pilots
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INDIANAPOLIS — A passenger was detained after a disturbance forced a United Airlines flight to turn around at Indianapolis International Airport Tuesday.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials confirmed the incident occurred on flight 3989, operated by MESA on behalf of United, which was headed to Houston.

A MESA spokesperson told WRTV a passenger stood up shortly after takeoff and "tried to move up the aisle" but was stopped by another passenger.

Airport police responded and detained the passenger involved. IAA officials said there was no impact to airport operations.

Online flight tracker FlightAware shows the aircraft left Indianapolis at 11:46 a.m. ET and returned at 12:12 p.m.

The flight departed again at 1:22 p.m. and is expected to arrive in Houston at approximately 3:42 p.m.