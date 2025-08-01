ICE detains 20 amid Avon traffic enforcement efforts

AVON — A recent traffic operation conducted by the Avon Police Department resulted in the detention of 20 individuals by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) due to federal immigration warrants.

The operation took place on July 22 and was designed to enhance public safety by addressing dangerous driving behaviors in the area.

In a detailed statement, the Avon Police Department explained that their proactive policing initiative, launched in 2021, aims to reduce vehicle crashes on U.S. Hwy 36 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway.

“Since 2021, our agency has worked over 2,695 hours of overtime, stopped 4,535 vehicles, made 50 criminal arrests, and issued 1,146 citations for dangerous/aggressive driving,” the department noted.

During the traffic operation, about 12 officers were involved in making 52 vehicle stops, resulting in 30 citations and warnings for various traffic violations.

The statement highlighted the challenges officers face during traffic stops.

“On many occasions, officers encounter drivers who often attempt to conceal their true identities to avoid detection,” the department said.

To solve this issue, Avon officers coordinated with federal ICE agents to identify individuals providing false information. The Avon PD noted that the Department of Homeland Security initiated the assistance.

As a result of the collaboration, the Avon PD reported that “officers had encountered 22 drivers and/or occupants who were found to have either been unlicensed, produced fraudulent identifying information, or provided insufficient information.”

Of these encounters, 18 individuals were detained on federal immigration warrants, with ties to six different countries.

Additionally, three individuals were located with outstanding state warrants for charges in Indiana and Georgia.

Chief Stoops emphasized that "at no point in time did any employee with the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement ever request to ride with our officers.”

In their statement, the Avon Police Department acknowledged that immigration enforcement is a particularly sensitive topic in today’s political climate.

"We recognize that the political discussions surrounding immigration enforcement are sensitive and often times highly contentious and political," Avon PD said. "We also recognize that we must conquer the fear, anxiety, and even understandable anger by having honest, patient, and thoughtful dialogue with our community."