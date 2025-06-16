IFD arrests woman for arson following vacant house fire in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit has arrested a woman for arson in connection with a fire that engulfed a vacant double residence on Indy's southwest side last month.

According to IFD, in the early morning hours on May 24, firefighters responded to the blaze at 1750 West Morris Street, where they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the two-story structure.

An aggressive attack on the fire allowed crews to bring it under control within 40 minutes without any injuries reported.

During the emergency response, firefighters discovered that squatters had been residing inside the vacant home.

IFD said personnel provided victims' assistance, ensuring the safe evacuation of all four individuals. However, the fire caused damage to neighboring occupied residences on either side of the property.

An investigation revealed that the fire was an intentional act of arson. Investigators conducted interviews and executed a search warrant at a nearby residence.

As a result, 28-year-old Hope Hendrickson was identified as a suspect and arrested.

She faces arson charges, which were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on June 12.

In 2025, the IFD Fire Investigations Unit made a total of 16 arrests related to arson incidents.

The unit encourages anyone with information about fire-related events to come forward. Tips can be reported by contacting the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628, Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-8477, or the IFD Fire Investigations Unit at 1-317-327-6700.