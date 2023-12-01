IFD firefighter, 20 others arrested in Johnson County child solicitation sting

JOHNSON COUNTY — 21 people have been arrested following a three-day child solicitation sting operation in Johnson County, including a firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The sting took place in the 300 block of East Countyline Road in Greenwood on Nov. 28-30. Several individuals were arrested after coming to meet what they believed to be a 14 or 15 year old child.

An active firefighter with the Indianapolis Fire Department was among 21 arrested in the sting, IFD confirmed. Although, he has not been formally charged, IFD said he served the department for 17 years.

He has been suspended without pay, indefinitely pending the outcome of his legal process.



According to Johnson County Sheriff's Department, investigators from several police departments including the United States Secret Service, began orchestrating the child solicitation sting several months ago.

According to police, the sting followed the format of five previous operations, with the most recent being in April, where 32 individuals were arrested.

A total of 100 people have now been arrested during six different child solicitation stings between 2019 and 2023.

In a press release, Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said these operations will continue as long as he is sheriff in Johnson County.

"The involved agencies work extremely hard to protect the children of Johnson County. The internet sites that are used by these individuals to have sexual relations with juveniles are very disturbing. As the Sheriff of Johnson County, I would also say it’s quite common that offenders in these type of cases have explored these sites, met, or tried to meet an underage child for sexual gratification on prior occasions," Sheriff Burgess said.

