Illinois woman arrested for theft worth over $200,000 related to fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Robinson, Illinois woman who was accused of allegedly misusing and misappropriating funds for self-gain from the estate of her son totaling more than $200,000 was arrested Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police Detective Brian Maudlin began a criminal investigation into Josie M. Huff, 31, on March 6, 2021 after receiving information from a family member that she was misusing the funds totaling in the amount of $248,653.81.

Huff is the Guardian of the Estate for her child, who is the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts. Pitts was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2018.

After a review of the investigation, a warrant was issued for her arrest by the Sullivan County Prosecutor. She was arrested by the Robinson Illinois Police Department and taken to the Crawford County Illinois jail.

Huff is expected to be transported to Sullivan County where she will be held on a $15,000 bond.