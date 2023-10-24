‘I’m going in my pocket, kill me’: IMPD shoots man early Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — For at least the ninth time since August, IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to IMPD, officers were in the area of 25th Street and Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue just after 4 a.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop following a shots fired call in the area. The driver fled from police, before crashing at 25th Street and Columbia Avenue, according to police.

“When officers hear shots fired, we want them to take action,” IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

After crashing, the driver fled on foot and climbed into a tree, according to police. During a verbal exchange the suspect told police he was going to reach in his pocket. According to police, he was told to keep his hands visible.

“At some point the suspect made a comment to the point of, 'I’m going in my pocket, kill me' and one officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect,” IMPD Deputy Chief said.

IMPD says the suspect was shot at least once. Officers did not find a weapon on the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No officers or other citizens were injured.

The shooting led to the closure of many blocks near Frederick Douglass Park.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting for IMPD this year.

IMPD says its Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation. The officer who fired his firearm has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

