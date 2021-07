INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Georgia Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was in critical condition, and the other was reported as stable. According to IMPD, one of the victims later died.

WRTV has a crew at the scene working to learn more.