IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has confirmed that a man is dead, another person is in critical condition and a juvenile is in stable condition following a triple shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Pointe Club Rd just before 1 a.m. on the report of a person shot. Officers responding to the scene found three victims suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD later confirmed that one of the victims, described as a man, had died from his injuries. One of the victims remains in critical condition, and the other, a juvenile, is said to be in stable condition.

IMPD is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

