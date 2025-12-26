IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in two separate shooting incidents in near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigations are underway on the near east side of Indianapolis after a man was killed, and two others were injured in separate incidents early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the East District were in the area of 500 N. Rural St at around 2 a.m. when they witnessed an altercation between two men. When officers arrived, they found a victim, described as an adult man, in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Marion County Coroner has identified 45-year-old Michael Keith Green as the victim.

IMPD said the other man, who was armed, fled on foot. He then got into a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. IMPD said the pursuit ended on I-70 East near the Emerson Avenue exit. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Frederick Sims Jr., was taken into custody.

IMPD arrested Sims Jr. on preliminary charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and resisting law enforcement.

While officers were on the scene investigating this incident, a vehicle with a man and a woman drove up to them. The woman was suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD said the man had a laceration on his face that was not believed to be caused by a gunshot. He was also taken to the hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition. Officers believe the initial incident happened in the 2300 block of Coyner Avenue.

Both incidents are under investigation. If you have any information about either of these incidents, IMPD asks you to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-347, e-mail the detective at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.