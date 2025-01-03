IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in southwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting on the southwest side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Street just after 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers also located a vehicle that had been shot at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This incident marks the third homicide of 2025 in just three days.

"We're starting 2025 off in the wrong direction. This can't continue," IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said. "We continued to say that last year and we're saying it again. We have to get better at resolving our conflicts."