INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of E 49th Street around 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

At this time, an investigation is underway.