IMPD: 15-year-old arrested in string of armed robberies on delivery drivers

INDIANAPOLIS —Police arrested a 15-year-old over the weekend for his alleged role in a series of armed robberies on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Jan. 18, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conried Drive and Baker Drive on the report of a person robbed.

On arrival, officers spoke to a pizza delivery driver who stated just moments early, a young male had taken money, pizza, and soda from him at gunpoint. The suspect fled the area on foot before the officers arrived.

Later the same day, officers responded to the 8900 block of E 38th Street to investigate an armed robbery of a person that had just occurred. Officers learned the victim was delivering a food order in the 9500 block of Baker Court when he was approached by a young male armed with a handgun who demanded money and food from him. The victim said he yelled for help and refused to hand over his money. The suspect then tackled the victim to the ground causing injuries to the victim. A neighbor who heard the disturbance came outside and scared the suspect off before he was able to take anything from the victim.

On Monday, Jan. 20, officers responded to the 3900 block of Baker Drive on another report of an armed robbery of a person. Officers met with a delivery driver who was dropping off an order in the 9500 block of Conried Drive when they were approached by a young male armed with a gun. The victim reported the suspect pointed the gun at them while demanding money. The suspect took several pizzas and a wallet from the victim before shoving the victim away and fleeing on foot.

Detectives were quickly able to associate all three cases and develop a suspect. The 15-year-old male detectives believed was responsible for the robberies was found to be on GPS monitoring for a pending case.

Using this information, detectives were able to place the suspect at the scene of all three robberies. On Jan. 24, detectives were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.

A search of the residence produced evidence from the robberies as well as a gun, later determined to be a BB gun. Following an interview, the 15-year-old male was arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.