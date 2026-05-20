IMPD: 16-year-old arrested for burglaries leads to arrest of 4 others

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old suspect in several Indianapolis business burglaries has been arrested along with four others for gun possession.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives began investigating a series of business burglaries in early April, police said. The crimes occurred on Indianapolis's northwest side.

Detectives used video footage, witness statements and forensic evidence to identify a 16-year-old male as one of the suspects.

Officers found the suspect in a vehicle on the southwest side. Three other males were also in the car. All four were detained, police said.

During the investigation, officers found four firearms. All had machine gun conversion devices attached.

Police arrested the burglary suspected on an outstanding warrant. He faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, dangerous possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun and burglary.

They also arrested a 14-year-old for possession of a machine gun and dangerous possession of a firearm by a child.

Three adult males were arrested for possession of a machine gun, according to police.