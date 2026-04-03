IMPD: 18 arrested in near north side drug investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen people were arrested as part of a drug investigation on Indianapolis’ near north side on Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Sgt. Sydney McDaniel, the investigation began several weeks ago after IMPD received multiple complaints about a home in the 3700 block of North Capitol Avenue. Officers monitored the home until they were able to obtain a search warrant.

During the search, police say they found cocaine, meth, Xanax and drug paraphernalia inside the home. They also seized two 9mm handguns, ammunition, cash, digital scales and several cell phones.

Police arrested a total of 18 people on various drug charges, along with firearm and common nuisance charges.

McDaniel thanked the community for the bust.

“Without their information, this investigation never begins and we don’t get some of these narcotics and drugs and firearms off the street,” he said. “I really want to give the community a lot of credit for their role that they played in us having an investigation of this magnitude.”

Below is a list of the arrested suspects and their preliminary charges:



William Brown, 64: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance

Iesha Clay, 38: Visiting a common nuisance

Ramone Cork, 51: Possession of cocaine and dealing in cocaine

April Daniels, 50: Possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance

Keia Dunson, 47: Unlawful possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance

Imogene Elmore, 65: Visiting a common nuisance

Katia Harris, 53: Possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance

Kirk Hawkins, 66: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia

Alexia Kirtz, 27: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia

John Martin, 72: Possession of cocaine and visiting a common nuisance

Traci Mays, 59: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia

Franchesa McCloud, 48: Visiting a common nuisance

Myya McGaw, 21: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia

Larry Odom, 70: Visiting a common nuisance

Andrea Pinner, 25: Possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Antonio Richardson, 41: Dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and visiting a common nuisance.

Aaron Thompson, 28: Dealing in cocaine, visiting a common nuisance and obstruction of justice.

Joseph Webster, 53: Visiting a common nuisance.

The Marion County prosecutor will make final charging decisions.