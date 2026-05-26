IMPD: 2 women shot following 'transaction' on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — One woman is in “very” critical condition, and another woman is stable after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side Monday night.

According to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer, at 7:59 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Tremont Street, right off West 16th Street, on the report of shots fired at a car that had crashed into a dumpster.

Weilhammer said while officers were en route to the scene, “someone yelled that a person was shot.”

When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Police say one woman is “very critical” and the other is in stable condition. Both women were taken to the hospital.

Police say there was some type of “transaction going on” and there was “an argument over the amount of money.”

“Violence is not the way to solve your problems,” Weilhammer said. “You try to talk it out. If you can’t talk it between the two of you, get somebody to be a mediator between. If that doesn’t work, walk away.”

“In this case, we have someone that is very critical. There is always a possibility that this person may not make it, and if that’s the case, is it really worth somebody’s life? No, it’s not,” Weilhammer said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

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