IMPD: 20-year-old stabbed to death in weekend domestic dispute on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old man died from stab wounds early Saturday morning in what Indianapolis police believe was a domestic dispute on the city's east side.

Breyner Perez Matute was taken to Community East Hospital just before 7 a.m. Sept. 13 with what were initially reported as gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 300 block of North Shortridge Road. Officers later learned Matute had been stabbed, not shot.

IMPD homicide detectives believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. All parties involved have been identified, and a person of interest has been arrested after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.