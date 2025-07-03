IMPD: 3 juveniles, 18-year-old arrested for armed carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking on Indy's near southwest side on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkins Street after reports of a group of four masked males, armed with a handgun, who attempted to carjack a victim. However, the vehicle targeted by the suspects failed to start, forcing them to abandon it at the scene.

As officers responded to the report, one officer spotted a group of four males fitting the suspects' description nearby. With the aid of an IMPD K9 unit, law enforcement established a perimeter to contain the group.

When officers attempted to stop them, the suspects fled on foot, resulting in a brief chase. They were soon apprehended, and during the search of the area, officers recovered a firearm and a face mask linked to the crime.

Just moments before the armed carjacking, dispatch had received another call about four males resembling the suspects near a vehicle with a broken window. This vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen from Wisconsin and was subsequently recovered and towed.

All four suspects now face preliminary charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement.