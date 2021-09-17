IMPD: Alleged serial rapist arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A 37-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested after he was accused of at least eight home invasion sexual assaults ranging back to 2020.

In a release sent by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, they would like to recognize the victims and thank them for their cooperation.

IMPD said they would also acknowledge the various agencies involved who were key in finding the man and bringing him into custody, including the Lawrence Police Department and the FBI.

More information about their investigation and arrested will be announced on Monday during a press conference.