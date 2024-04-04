IMPD announces new curfew laws will go into effect Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis law enforcement announced a new curfew law will be in place for juveniles beginning Friday, April 5.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department implemented the curfew following a mass shooting that injured seven minors between the ages of 12 and 16 on Saturday, March 30.

“Last weekend was unacceptable. Our community must find effective ways to reduce the harm that stems from neglect, abuse and irresponsible gun possession,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Additionally, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says it’s the adult's duty to make decisions that are in the best interest of the city’s youth.

“Our goal with adding curfew enforcement to our violence reduction plan is to send a clear message: if parents refuse to fulfill their responsibility, then the IMPD will do what is necessary to help keep our children safe and alive,” Chief Bailey said.

The curfew states:



Children 15 – 17 years of age may not be in a public place:

Between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday After 11 p.m. on Sunday – Thursday Before 5 a.m. on Monday – Friday

Children younger than 15 may not be in a public place after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. on any day.

Exceptions to the curfew include the following:



A juvenile who is accompanied by a parent, guardian or custodian adult.

A juvenile who is accompanied by an adult specified by a parent, guardian or custodian.

A juvenile participating in, going to or returning from work, a school sanctioned activity, religious event, an emergency involving the protection of a person or property from an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or substantial damage, or an activity involving the exercise of the juveniles engaging in freedom of speech or the right of assembly.

A juvenile participating in an activity conducted by a nonprofit or governmental entity that provides recreation, education, training or other care under the supervision of an adult.

A juvenile participating in an activity with the prior written direction of the juvenile’s parent, guardian or custodian.

A juvenile traveling from outside Indiana to another location outside Indiana.

IMPD says 30 minutes before the curfew takes effect, the department will issue announcements via patrol car PA systems to juveniles in the area.

Those who violate the curfew will be taken to a designated safe space and secure location. Officers will attempt to notify parents to pick the juvenile up.

If IMPD cannot reach a parent or guardian, the minor will be transported to the juvenile detention center.