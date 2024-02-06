IMPD arrests 18-year-old, 16-year-old in connection with serial armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for their alleged roles a series of robberies in the Indianapolis area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of the two males on Tuesday.

Note: WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged. IMPD does not name suspects under the age of 18.

On Thursday Feb. 1, IMPD officers said they responded to an armed robbery at the 4300 block of S. Emerson Avenue. During an investigation, IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and district officers located the alleged suspect vehicle.

The two suspects were located and quickly taken into custody.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home of the 18-year-old suspect and said they found multiple pieces of evidence.

According to the department, the two suspects are accused of eight robberies in Indianapolis, at the following locations:

December 22, 2023 - Shell Gas station at 2705 Bloyd Avenue

December 28, 2023 - Valero Gas Station at 2801 Massachusetts Avenue

January 13, 2024 - GetGo BP Gas Station at 6279 W. 38th Street

January 13, 2024 - Shell Gas Station at 2705 Bloyd Avenue

January 19, 2024 - La Campos 3 at 2024 2845 E. Michigan Street

January 29, 2024 - Carnicera Mexican Grocery Store at 1035 S. Keystone Avenue

February 1, 2024 - Marathon Gas Station at 4317 S. Emerson Avenue

Police said both suspects were arrested for numerous offenses, including felony armed robbery.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents is asked to call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).