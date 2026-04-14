IMPD arrest 7 for reckless driving; recovers ‘AR-style’ rifle from 13-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested seven people, including a juvenile, during a Saturday night crackdown on reckless driving.

IMPD partnered with Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police to address street racing and spinning activity across the city.

Their efforts resulted in seven felony arrests, 13 citations and warnings, and several cars impounded, police said.

IMPD

During one traffic stop, IMPD said officers recovered an AR-style rifle from a 13-year-old. They also found a handgun with a machine gun conversion device from a 20-year-old.

Both individuals had been seen hanging out the window of a moving car waving the firearms, according to police.

IMPD

Officers also prevented two vehicle pursuits by using Grappler deployments.

"We recognize that reckless driving can lead to other dangerous and reckless behaviors. Our targeted enforcement efforts will continue, and we will use every tool available to hold offenders accountable," IMPD said.

Community members with knowledge of illegal spinning, street takeovers, or reckless driving are asked to call 911. They can also call the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.