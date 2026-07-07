IMPD arrests suspect connected to shooting, seizes gun and drugs

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect wanted on a felony warrant and linked to a recent shots fired investigation was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said in a social media post that the Southwest District's Violent Reduction Team and Violent Crime Task Force worked to locate the individual, who was wanted on a Level 5 felony warrant.

Officers found the suspect inside a vehicle and executed a vehicle pin maneuver to prevent an escape. The arrest was made without incident.

During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected pills, and additional evidence.

The suspect faces multiple preliminary charges.