IMPD arrests 116 violent offenders in multi-day 'Operation Guardian'

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested 116 individuals during a multi-day operation targeting some of the city's most wanted violent offenders.

Operation Guardian involved multiple local, state and federal agencies working alongside the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to enhance community safety, IMPD announced Thursday.

"These arrests represent not just enforcement, but a commitment to protecting families, reducing violence, and restoring peace in our neighborhoods," said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

The operation included officers from IMPD specialty units, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Marion County Prosecutor's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

During the arrests, investigators recovered:

• 29 crime guns

• 3 machine gun conversion devices

IMPD

• 436 grams of methamphetamines

• 15 fentanyl pills

• 5.09 pounds of cocaine

• $59,866 in U.S. currency tied to criminal activity

• 1 stolen vehicle

Those arrested face charges ranging from drug-related crimes and weapons violations to murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions.

"To the violent offenders who endanger our communities - take note: the FBI will find you and remove you from our streets," said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Ericks.

Operation Guardian is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, a comprehensive approach to reducing gun violence launched in January 2022. The strategy includes targeted enforcement from IMPD and partnerships with community organizations like Indy Peace and the Office of Public Health and Safety.