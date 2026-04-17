133 arrested, 35 guns seized in IMPD operation targeting violent offenders

INDIANAPOLIS —133 people were arrested during a multi-day operation targeting violent offenders, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

'Operation Guardian' involved multiple local, state and federal agencies working together to capture wanted suspects.

"These arrests represent our commitment to protecting our community, reducing violence, and holding offenders accountable," said IMPD Chief Tanya Terry.

The operation combined resources from several IMPD specialty teams and partner agencies. Those included the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

During the operation, investigators recovered significant evidence, including:



35 guns

2 machine gun conversion devices

Approximately 250 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 350 grams of cocaine

118 pills

$41,809 in U.S. currency tied to criminal activity

Those arrested face charges ranging from murder to drug-related crimes and weapons violations, according to police.

"These incredible results demonstrate what is possible when agencies work together," Terry said. "I am grateful for our dedicated officers and the collaboration from our local, state, and federal partners who stand with us in keeping our neighborhoods safe."

IMPD plans to make Operation Guardian a biannual effort. The department will deploy the operation multiple times per year.

The targeted enforcement is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy launched in January 2022.