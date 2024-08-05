IMPD arrests 17-year-old and 16-year-old following shots fired incident

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old male and 16-year-old male have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shots fired incident on Saturday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were on patrol in the 300 block of North Sherman Drive around 4:30 a.m. when they heard gunfire in the area.

Officers then observed a blue sedan traveling south on Sherman Drive at a high rate of speed.

The officers suspected the vehicle was involved in the shots fire and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the vehicle did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit began.

Police said the vehicle traveled for a few miles before officers deployed a tire deflation device, which ended the pursuit safely.

Both occupants of the vehicle, 16-year-old and 17-year-old males were taken into custody.

IMPD

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun with a machine gun conversion device. Officers also located a rifle in the vehicle without a serial number.

Shell casings were found in an alley where officers initially heard the automatic gun fire.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dangerous possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

The passenger was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.