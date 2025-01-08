IMPD arrests 18-year-old, 20-year-old for armed robbery of Dollar General in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old and 18-year-old for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery of a Dollar General over the weekend.

On January 4th at 9:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dollar General located at 3616 E. 10th Street.

Police said an employee reported that two masked individuals entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

Officers received a description of the suspects via radio. A nearby citizen flagged down officers, reporting a white Ford sedan seen speeding from the scene. Shortly after, another call indicated that armed individuals had entered the Family Dollar at 1836 E. 10th Street, matching the earlier description.

Officers quickly located the suspects in an alley behind the Family Dollar and found black hoodies, masks, and a handgun. The white Ford, determined to belong to a suspect's family member, was also recovered.

"Thanks to the swift actions of East District officers and information provided by community members, two dangerous individuals were apprehended, and a second robbery was likely prevented," IMPD said.