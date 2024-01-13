IMPD arrests 18-year-old male in connection with Indianapolis woman’s homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old was arrested for his role in a homicide that occurred on the city’s west side Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the 2900 block of Landola Lane on reports of a disturbance at 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female inside the residence with undisclosed trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers later arrested an 18-year-old male for his alleged role in the homicide.

A preliminary investigation shows a disturbance of some sort occurred before the victim’s death. The victim and suspect knew each other personally.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and will release the victim’s name once her family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at David.Miller2@indy.gov.