IMPD arrests 18-year-old male within hours of armed carjacking on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an 18-year-old within hours after a carjacking on Indy's near east side on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a victim reported that a suspect pointed a handgun and demanded his vehicle in the 1100 block of Shannon Avenue.

Later that day, IMPD officers spotted the stolen vehicle on surveillance footage and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect, identified as Lewis Dale Jr., led officers on a pursuit, striking curbs and medians before fleeing on foot after crashing the car.

He was apprehended shortly thereafter, while his passenger was released at the scene.

A firearm was discovered under the driver's seat of the stolen vehicle.

Dale now faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and robbery.