IMPD arrests 18-year-old male within hours of armed carjacking on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an 18-year-old within hours after a carjacking on Indy's near east side on Thursday.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a victim reported that a suspect pointed a handgun and demanded his vehicle in the 1100 block of Shannon Avenue.
Later that day, IMPD officers spotted the stolen vehicle on surveillance footage and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspect, identified as Lewis Dale Jr., led officers on a pursuit, striking curbs and medians before fleeing on foot after crashing the car.
He was apprehended shortly thereafter, while his passenger was released at the scene.
A firearm was discovered under the driver's seat of the stolen vehicle.
Dale now faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and robbery.